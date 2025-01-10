Biya will die soon

The clock is ticking on whether President Biya will continue as head of state beyond the 2025 presidential elections.

The 91-year-old leader and his acolytes would not say if he is preparing to step down this year or face a forced eviction out of the Unity Palace by angry Cameroonians.

The failed leader has still not made a decision on whether he will run for the upcoming elections and go beyond 2025.

While senior Roman Catholic Bishops are demanding that he resigns, ambassadors from the US, UK and Canada have also been pushing his Minister of Territorial Administration; Paul Atanga Nji to convince Biya to accept that time has come for him to leave the political stage.

Our Yaoundé city reporter said late yesterday that the dictator after forty-two years in power is still not sure that Cameroon as a nation has options if he decides to step down.

With age now telling on him and his health failing at catastrophic rapidity, we of the Concord Group believe that sooner or later it will happen and Cameroonians have to prepare.

However, if Biya does decide to go on beyond 2025, he will end up in the Kondengui Maximum Security Prison in Yaoundé with many of his most trusted allies.

Our informants in Etoudi watching him as he struggles to receive New Year wishes from his cronies have all admitted that the presidential part of Biya has left him and he will die soon.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai