Football: Manchester United eye move for Cameroonian star Bryan Mbeumo

Premier League giants Manchester United are in the market for another forward as they lose hope of keeping Marcus Rashford, pushing them to consider a move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

The Cameroonian attacker has been impressive for Brentofrd and could be set for a move to Old Trafford to join international teammate Andre Onana.

According to reports from England, the Red Devils are reportedly heavily invested in a potential deal for Mbeumo, especially considering the Cameroonian’s current form with Brentford.

In 20 matches with Brentford this season, Mbeumo has already scored 13 goals, providing three assists in the process, and is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League at the moment.

Given Mbeumo’s impressive performances this season, including four-goal contributions in his last two games, Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay as much as £43 million for the Cameroon international.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of Mbeumo could be linked to the possible departure of Rashford, who seems ever closer to the Old Trafford exit door.

After being left out of the matchday squad to face Manchester City by Ruben Amorim, Rashford starred in a tell-all documentary, where he confirmed that he was in search of a new challenge, possibly outside Manchester United.

The England international is reportedly now deemed transferrable by Manchester United, amidst interest from AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli, and Borussia Dortmund for a possible January switch.

Should they lose Rashford in January, Manchester United will likely step up efforts to persuade Brentford to part ways with Mbeumo.

Source: Pulsesports