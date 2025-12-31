Biya: Final speech from the great dictator

Fellow Cameroonians,

My dear compatriots,

During my recent swearing-in ceremony, I pledged to continue working, together with you, for the emergence of a united, stable and prosperous Cameroon.

In my view, achieving this objective is a sacred duty. It is a duty to which I intend to continue devote all my time and energy, as I have in the past.

I am duty-bound, given the trust you have continued to place in me since my accession to the helm of State. Moreover, you just renewed that trust in a convincing manner in the 12 October poll.

To me, this is an expression of satisfaction with what we have achieved together this far, and a commitment to continue our joint efforts with ever greater determination for the advancement of our country.

My dear compatriots,

During the year ending and throughout the seven-year term that has just ended, we successfully overcame many challenges together.

Even more daunting challenges await us in the coming year and as we embrace the new seven-year term. However, I have no doubt about our collective ability to face these challenges.

Everything will be possible as long as we stay united. Indeed, we have the courage, ingenuity and determination.

My dear compatriots,

There is no doubt whatever that significant progress has been achieved in many areas this year, despite numerous internal and external constraints.

On the political front, our democratic system has once again proven its vitality. The successful organization of the presidential and regional elections confirms the entrenchment of democracy in our country.

Despite the post-presidential election unrest due to the actions of some irresponsible political leaders, the vast majority of Cameroonians demonstrated great maturity. Together, we have preserved what we cherish most: national unity, peace and stability.

Security wise, our defence and security forces, whose professionalism I will continue to commend, have been waging a courageous fight against terrorists and other criminals who jeopardize the safety of our people and their property.

On the economic and financial front, the structural reforms we have implemented with the support of our international partners have consolidated our public finances and preserved the main macroeconomic balances.

The investment budget has increased significantly.

Despite the uncertainty of the global economy, necessary measures have been taken to curb inflation and boost local production.

Many projects are being implemented or launched across various sectors to address the concerns of the people and improve their well-being.

In this respect, the commissioning of the Nachtigal Dam and numerous solar power plants, especially in the northern regions, has increased power supply.

There is ongoing construction of new power transmission lines and rehabilitation of the existing grid. The completion of these projects will improve electricity supply to industry and households.

Furthermore, I instructed the takeover of ENEO, marking a decisive milestone towards restoring our energy sovereignty and controlling the reform of this strategic sector, which requires substantial investment.

Significant progress has also been made to provide our people with drinking water in urban and rural areas.

To this end, the rehabilitation and extension of drinking water distribution networks will be stepped up to meet the needs in the area.

Rest assured that I am deeply concerned, just as you are, about improving our road infrastructure.

As I recently announced, a special programme to rehabilitate degraded roads and construct new ones will be launched in the year just beginning. It will help, among other things, to improve urban and inter-urban mobility, as well as access to production basins.

In the same vein, we will intensify efforts to enhance the performance of our education and public health systems. We will also pay special attention to the development of the digital economy, the strengthening of our industrial fabric, the processing of agricultural produce and the improvement of the business climate.

Fellow Cameroonians,

My dear compatriots,

As you may have noticed, Cameroon has remained steadfast in its resolute march towards progress, thanks to Government’s tireless efforts and the invaluable contributions of our hard-working citizens.

This reality can be seen, felt and observed by all. Of course, during election periods, such as the one we have just experienced and will experience again in the coming months, it is common for candidates seeking to win the trust of the people to make statements that do not reflect the reality.

Hence, some of them claimed that the current government has done nothing, absolutely nothing. They also promised you the moon and claimed to be able to solve all your problems with a wave of a magic wand.

There could be no better lie. I have not stopped and will never stop warning you against these purveyors of false hope.

For my part, since my accession to the helm of State, I have opted to tell you the truth. I have never tried to hide from you the difficulties we face, mainly due to an increasingly complex international context.

These difficulties which delay or hinder the implementation of projects designed to improve your well-being are, however, not insurmountable. We proved it yesterday. We are proving it today, and we will prove it again tomorrow, together.

My dear compatriots,

True to the duty of truth that I have just mentioned, I readily acknowledge that, despite the laudable track record that I have just presented to you, sustained efforts still need to made, without delay, to significantly improve your living conditions.

Such will be the priority for the Government that I will form in the coming days.

Fellow Cameroonians,

My dear compatriots,

During the election campaign and in my swearing-in speech, I presented to you the agenda that I intend to roll out to address your concerns, aspirations and demands.

I would like to reiterate that improving the situation of women and the youth will be the core of my priorities, as I pledged to do.

Under my authority, the Government will ensure the effective implementation of the Special Youth Employment Promotion Plan, the guidelines for which were presented during my swearing-in ceremony.

The sum of 50 billion CFA francs has already been set aside in the 2026 State budget to finance initial tranches of youth-led projects.

I will also ensure that measures are implemented to improve women empowerment and to guarantee greater youth participation in the management of public affairs.

Let me recall, however, that the idea is not to stigmatize other age groups or categories of our society. Beyond the age and gender criteria, qualifications, skills, integrity and commitment to serving the public interest will continue to be prioritized in access to or retention of duty posts, as well as in promotions.

However, we will strive to better reconcile youth and experience than in the past and, above all, to vigorously combat injustices arising from membership of a particular ethnic or cultural group, gender, religion or age group. In this way, we will be able to better promote equal opportunities and enable skills that are too often overlooked, at home and in the diaspora, to participate in the lofty task of nation building.

My dear compatriots,

In line with my appeal during the swearing-in ceremony, I would like to stress the need to step up our collective efforts to promote living together and consolidate national unity in the face of cultural isolationism and hate speech that are replete in the media and threatening the very foundations of our beloved and great country, Cameroon.

We are a people renowned for our diversity. We are an assortment of ethnic groups, languages, cultures and religions that many envy. This distinctive feature is an undeniable asset and a source of pride. We must make the most of it. Indeed, it is our greatest asset. We must make it the crucible of our indispensable unity, one that will be even stronger because it is forged by this desire to live together, which is also our distinctive feature.

Fellow Cameroonians,

My dear compatriots,

I urge you to do everything in your power to preserve peace and the stability in our country. They have been severely put to test in recent years, particularly in the Far-North, North-West and South-West Regions. They were also tested during the unrest that followed the post-election period. They are challenged on a daily basis by increasing attacks on State authority, widespread disregard for the rule of law, and the growing use of violent language and behaviour, all of which is underpinned by a creeping sense of impunity. This is not acceptable.

The nation-building process to which we are firmly committed cannot tolerate disorder, indiscipline and impunity. It is essential that we take vigorous control of the relevant sectors. We will set about doing so forthwith.

We will pursue, with renewed determination, our efforts to consolidate the gradual return to normalcy taking place in the regions mentioned earlier on. I have high hopes for the virtues of community dialogue, which I recently encouraged. I urge the administrative authorities, traditional rulers and vital forces of the regions concerned to commit themselves resolutely to this process.

Fellow Cameroonians,

My dear compatriots,

I would like to reiterate my appeal for unity in the best interests of our beloved and great country. I know I can count on your unwavering support in this regard. I reiterate my determination to remain worthy of the trust you have placed in me.

Let me restate tonight that I have confidence in the future of our country. Rest assured that the best is still to come.

I wish you all a happy and prosperous New Year 2026.

Long live the Republic!

Long live Cameroon!