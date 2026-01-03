Anthony Joshua’s driver charged over Nigeria crash that killed two

Anthony Joshua’s driver has been charged after a crash in Nigeria injured the boxer and killed two of his team members, police have said.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at the Sagamu Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Police sources told the BBC the charges included causing death by dangerous driving.

Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in Ogun state, near Lagos.

The former heavyweight champion was taken to hospital with injuries after the crash and was discharged on Wednesday.

Prosecutors brought four charges against Mr Kayode – causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s licence, a police source told the BBC.

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of 5,000,000 Naira (£2,578) and was remanded pending his bail conditions being met.

The case has been adjourned until 20 January.

Joshua, 36, was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a parked truck on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway, in south-west Nigeria, on Monday.

Mr Ghami and Mr Ayodele were both pronounced dead at the scene, while Joshua was pictured being helped from the wreckage.

Ogun and Lagos state officials said in a statement that the British boxer was “heavy hearted” over the deaths of the two men, who were both his close friends.

After being discharged from hospital, Joshua visited the funeral home where their bodies were “being prepared for repatriation”, the statement added.

Just hours before the crash, Joshua posted a video to Instagram of him playing table tennis with Mr Ayodele.

On Wednesday, Eddie Hearn, who has been Joshua’s promoter for more than a decade, paid tribute to the team members.

“Rest in peace Latz and Sina,” Hearn posted on Instagram.

“Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed. Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time.”

Joshua, who was born in Watford, has family roots in Sagamu – a town in Ogun state, near the crash site.

He was on his way to visit relatives for New Year celebrations in the town at the time of the crash, a family member told the BBC.

The boxer had been spending time in Nigeria after his recent victory over American YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on 19 December.

Paul posted on X after the crash: “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”

