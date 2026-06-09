Dion Ngute admin launches new round of public sector recruitment

Cameroon has launched a new round of public sector recruitment, with more than 2,300 positions available across government agencies and public institutions.

The announcement was made on June 4 by Joseph Lé, Minister of the Civil Service and Administrative Reform. The recruitment campaign includes direct hiring, specialized recruitment programs, and professional examinations designed to support career advancement within the civil service.

A total of 890 positions are available through standard recruitment channels. These include 470 openings through direct competitive examinations, 100 training slots at the National Institute of Youth and Sports (INJS) and the National Centers for Youth and Sports (CENAJES), 220 places at the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM), and 100 positions through direct selection tests. According to the ministry, the direct recruitment exams will focus mainly on financial administration services, including tax and customs departments, as well as agriculture, mining and geology, civil engineering, livestock, maritime fisheries, telecommunications, and public health.

The government has also approved 1,200 special recruitment positions. Of these, 1,000 are reserved for graduates of the Higher Teacher Training Colleges (ENS) and Higher Technical Teacher Training Colleges (ENSET), while 200 positions are set aside for medical specialists. Joseph Lé said the special recruitment programs form part of measures announced by President Paul Biya to strengthen staffing in the education and healthcare sectors. According to the ministry, recruitment for ENS and ENSET graduates will be conducted through a job-posting system.

In addition, 215 positions have been opened through professional examinations for civil servants seeking promotion or advancement within the public administration. The recruitment campaign comes against the backdrop of broader government efforts to both strengthen staffing in priority sectors and improve oversight of the public workforce. Authorities point to the Physical Headcount of State Personnel (COPPE), launched in 2018, as a key reform. According to official figures, the operation led to the removal or dismissal of more than 8,000 public employees from government payroll records.

The rollout of the Integrated Workforce and Payroll Management System, known as AIGLES, on January 1, 2025, forms part of the same effort. The platform is designed to improve workforce management, monitor payroll spending, and help authorities detect absenteeism and other administrative irregularities.

Through this latest recruitment drive, the government is attempting to balance two priorities: addressing staffing shortages in critical sectors such as education and healthcare while maintaining tighter control over public payroll management and personnel records.

Source: Sbbc