Battle for Etoudi: ELECAM begins final tally of presidential poll

Cameroon’s National Commission for the final counting of votes for the presidential election began the final tally on Friday, according to the country’s electoral body, Elections Cameroon.

According to the electoral code, the 25-member commission has up to five days to count and compile the results from 31,653 polling stations before submitting the provisional results to the Constitutional Council, which will then announce the final results after hearing petitions from voters or candidates.

On Thursday, the council announced that three candidates, several voters, and a non-governmental organization had filed 11 petitions demanding that the presidential election be annulled because it was not free and fair.

The Constitutional Council is expected to announce the final results of the election on or before Oct. 27. The presidential election took place in the Central African nation on Oct. 12.

Source: Xinhuanet

Cameroon Intelligence Report
