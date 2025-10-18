President-elect Tchiroma says October 12 was a significant victory for the military

In a national address delivered on Thursday, Issa Tchiroma Bakary announced that his victory in the 2025 presidential election represents a significant victory for the Cameroonian military establishment. Tchiroma attributed the outcome of the presidential vote to the unwavering steadfastness, unity, and resilience displayed by the Cameroonian people and the military throughout the campaign.

To the Cameroonian army, Issa Tchiroma Bakary said “I know your sense of duty. I know your love for your country. And I say to you, with respect and confidence: our nation’s army is not an army of repression, but a republican army. It must stand on the side of truth, on the side of the people, on the side of peace.”

92-year-old Paul Biya suffered a historic and unprecedented defeat on October 12 and immediately after the polling Issa Tchiroma asserted that the long-standing myth of invincibility surrounding Biya and his regime had been shattered.

Tchiroma specifically commended the Cameroon military, security agencies and media for their indispensable roles during the election. Each sector contributed significantly to the outcome of the October 12 vote.

By Rita Akana