Although Bate Nico is the celebrated Professor of Manyu music and is now a global star, he has maintained a close relationship with the Irish State.

His sell-out concert in Ireland is fondly remembered by hundreds of Cameroonians who answered present at the height of his powers as the Manyu megastar.

But while there have been infrequent visits back to Europe for concerts, it was his less advertised time in Dublin with the Daughters of Manyu Ireland that drew massive attention.

Bate Nico fever gripped Ireland, after the singer recently visited Balbriggan, Drogheda and Swords near Dublin.

He participated in the September meeting of the Daughters of Manyu Ireland and refused to record an interview with the Cameroon Concord News Group.

Bate Nico however said Manyu Daughters of Ireland have inspired him to make a great album.

According to Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief Asu Isong, Bate Nico is very interested in Manyu unity and plans to tour Europe and the US on a peace mission.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai