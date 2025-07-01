Bar Association: Mbah Eric seeks second term

The next elective general assembly of the Cameroon Bar Association is scheduled for July 14 in Yaoundé, with outgoing Bar President Mbah Eric Mbah officially confirming his intention to run for a second two-year term.

The English-speaking lawyer, based in Bamenda in Cameroon’s Northwest region, has been quietly preparing his re-election campaign to boost his chances. Last week, he held a meeting in Kumba with members of the “Team Ubuntu,” a group of lawyers who supported his victory in the 2022 Bar Council elections.

The meeting, described as a “fraternal” discussion about the Bar’s future in the invitation letter, is believed to have largely focused on Mbah’s upcoming campaign. Although details of the discussions have not been made public, signs suggest that Mbah plans to use the same strategy that secured his first mandate.

His campaign is already displaying familiar slogans inspired by the Ubuntu philosophy: “I am because you are.” Early campaign materials also suggest he will stick to the priorities he set in 2022, notably his pledge to restore unity among lawyers, a profession marked by internal conflicts.

However, some lawyers believe that promise remains unfulfilled. “There are still tensions within the Bar Council, as shown by the resignation of Treasurer Claude Assira,” said a lawyer registered with the Cameroon Bar.

The same lawyer also criticized the Bar President for not addressing what many see as a key challenge in the legal profession: unfair competition. “There are business agents and even fraudsters posing as lawyers,” the lawyer added.

Despite these criticisms, some achievements are recognized. “He had the courage to launch the construction of the Bar’s headquarters. Even if he does not complete it, everyone will remember that it was his initiative,” the lawyer said. The project features prominently in Mbah’s campaign videos, with models of the future building displayed as part of his efforts to restore dignity to the profession.

Mbah also gained respect when, in December 2023, Justice Minister Laurent Esso signed long-awaited decrees organizing the final exams for trainee lawyers after nearly a decade of delays—a breakthrough largely credited to the current Bar President.

Still, with a divided legal community, it remains to be seen whether Mbah’s campaign for continuity can win over both loyal supporters and disillusioned colleagues. On July 14, lawyers will be called to judge not only his record but also his ability to unite the profession.

Source: Sbbc