AU condemns killing of Cameroonian soldiers by Boko Haram

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, has “unequivocally condemned” the killing of Cameroonian soldiers by the terrorist group Boko Haram in Wulgo, a town in Nigeria that borders Cameroon.

The AU chairperson, in a statement issued late Friday, expressed “deep shock and unequivocally condemned the heinous terrorist attack carried out by Boko Haram on 24 March 2025 against the Cameroonian military in Wulgo, within the Lake Chad Basin.”

More than 10 Cameroonian soldiers were killed and 20 others injured after Boko Haram raided a military outpost in Cameroon’s Far North Region.

The attack, executed using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), underscores the evolving threats posed by terrorist groups in the region, the statement said.

“This reprehensible act of violence reinforces the urgent need to intensify counterterrorism efforts to eradicate Boko Haram and other extremist elements operating in the Lake Chad Basin,” said the chairperson.

Reiterating the AU’s unwavering solidarity with Cameroon and all members of the Multinational Joint Task Force, Youssouf reaffirmed the pan-African bloc’s commitment to mobilizing and providing the necessary resources to strengthen collective security efforts, eliminate armed groups, and advance the goal of silencing the guns across the region.

On behalf of the AU, Youssouf extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, as well as to the government and people of Cameroon. He also wished a swift and full recovery to those wounded in the attack.

Source: Xinhuanet