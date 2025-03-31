Yaoundé: EYUMEMA welcomes Honorable Rose Abunaw

The Yaoundé chapter of EYUMEMA has welcome former deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Rose Abunaw into its fold in a major event held in the nation’s capital Yaoundé following her resignation from MOHWA for strictly personal reasons.

The event brought together many Manyu women and it was an opportunity for the women to display their unity of purpose and determination to bring development to a constituency that is begging for a facelift.

Speaking during the cross-over rituals, Hon. Rose Abunaw thrilled the sell-out crowd with a thought-provoking speech which reechoed the urgent need for unity and mutual respect deep within Manyu traditional establishments.

The Iron Lady sounded a note of caution to Manyu citizens all over the world and observed that something has to be done and done in a hurry geared towards empowering women in Manyu.

Honorable Rose Abunaw is a big catch for EYUMEMA and her fertile imagination and wisdom will be massive assets to the organization.

By Dr Joachim Arrey and Soter Agbaw-Ebai with files from Rita Akana in Yaounde