Atanga Nji warns against disorder ahead of presidential election

Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji said on Wednesday that the government will “not tolerate” any election disorder in the country.

“We are vigilant and will not tolerate any act to destabilize the elections,” Nji told reporters at the start of the first bi-annual conference of regional governors 2025, which brought together governors of the 10 regions of the country to deliberate on how to best organize presidential election scheduled for Oct. 12.

“As the primary authorities in charge of law and order at the local level, you are expected to use your expertise and experience to take necessary measures before, during and after this presidential election to ensure that it runs smoothly, and more importantly, to make the population feel the State’s presence, and support all parties involved in the electoral process,” Nji told the governors.

The minister expressed concerns that local media were fueling political disorder in the build up to the election. “Programs and debates are organized just to sabotage government actions, vilify members of government, preach tribal hatred, promote terrorism and other irresponsible slogans,” he said, adding that the government was working on “mechanisms” to check excesses in the media.

Officials said that additional security measures will be taken to maintain peace and order before, during and after the election.

