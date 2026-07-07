Andre Onana explains decision behind second Trabzonspor loan spell

Cameroon international goalkeeper Andre Onana has opened up on the reasons behind his decision to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan from Manchester United for the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper recently completed another season long loan move to the Turkish outfit following an impressive performance last season.

Despite interest surrounding his next destination, Onana revealed that Trabzonspor’s strong desire to sign him played a major role in his decision.

According to the former Inter Milan goalkeeper, conversations with the club’s leadership and the level of commitment shown towards him convinced him that the move was the right choice.

“The chairman told me that the club really wanted me, as did the city and the fans, and that the club was prepared to make certain efforts, particularly financially, to keep me. At 30, I have the bulk of my career behind me. These days, I certainly consider the sporting aspect, but I also take other factors into account,” Onana told Sports News Africa.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper is expected to play a key role for Trabzonspor as he looks to revive his career and regain consistency after a challenging spell in England.

Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in 2023 and initially became the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, but his performances attracted criticism during his time at Old Trafford. The loan move to Turkey now presents him with an opportunity to rebuild confidence and prove his quality once again.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, will hope the experience of the Champions League finalist can strengthen their squad as they aim to compete at the top end of Turkish football.

Source: Africa Soccer