Ambazonia: Pan African Forum petitions ICC to probe alleged war crimes

The Pan African Forum Ltd, an African lobby group, has submitted a formal application to the International Criminal Court (ICC), seeking an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes linked to President Paul Biya.

The allegations are tied to the ongoing conflict in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

Filed on Friday, November 22, 2024, the 142-page petition is supported by extensive evidence of widespread atrocities.

The group urged the ICC prosecutor to examine alleged violations, including the targeting of civilians, forced displacements, and other abuses during the conflict between government forces and separatist movements.

The application follows years of escalating violence in Ambazonia, where English-speaking communities’ calls for independence have been met with harsh military crackdowns.

Several activists and human rights organisations have accused the government of committing grave human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings and destruction of property.

The Pan African Forum Ltd’s petition, it was learnt, is intended to amplify international scrutiny of the crisis and encourage accountability at the global level.

The ICC’s response to the application remains pending. But, critics argued that the situation in Cameroon requires urgent intervention to prevent further suffering.

The petition alleged that the conflict is spilling over to Nigeria with dire consequences for the countries.

The application on the heels of President Biya’s long tenure and management of the Anglophone crisis drawing international criticism.

The Pan African Forum Ltd is a forum for defence of Africa and African people on the continent. It was established on September 2012, in Kenya.

The organisation constitutes an informal network of African scholars and university student leaders both current and past.

It was formed as a lobby group to support the African Union objectives on international aspects and other initiatives, at national, sub regional, regional and international levels.

