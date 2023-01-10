Ambazonia martyrs’ blood strengthens resistance fighters’ determination

The Ambazonia Interim Government has reacted to the death of three Southern Cameroons youths who succumbed to their wounds after they were shot by Francophone army soldiers in Tinta, a locality in the outskirts of Akwaya town in Manyu.

In a statement issued to influence international public opinion, the Southern Cameroons Department of Foreign Affairs stated that the blood of Ambazonian martyrs further cements restoration fighter’s resolve to liberate the Ambazonian homeland.

The Southern Cameroons Department of Foreign Affairs stated that blood shed in defense of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia is ensuring the final victory that is worthy of the sacrifices and fortifies the determination of Amba fighters to continue the revolution until liberation.

The statement added that Ambazonia Restoration Forces will not allow the crimes of the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé to go unanswered.

“Southern Cameroons young men and women will continue to make sacrifices and Amba fighters will continue to deal blows to the French Cameroun enemy and undermine its security apparatus deployed to the Ambazonia homeland until the French Cameroun occupation comes to an end” the Interim Government statement furthered.

By Chi Prudence Asong