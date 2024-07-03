Ambazonia attacks likely to continue through at least late 2024

Separatist activism is likely to continue in the Southwest and Northwest regions of Cameroon through at least mid-2024. The threat of violence mostly comes from various armed groups that continue to call for secession, impose lockdowns on local communities, checkpoints along roads, and regularly clash with local security forces. Humanitarian reports estimate that more than 6,000 civilians have died, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced due to armed forces and separatist-linked violence since late 2016.

Security-related operations are ongoing. Checkpoints and searches of vehicles and personnel are likely, particularly outside major cities such as Buea (Southwest) and Bamenda (Northwest). Authorities may enact temporary security measures such as curfews and telecommunication restrictions without notice in the event of significant violence or unrest. Separatists are likely to conduct further attacks and kidnappings and may call for additional lockdowns or other movement or business restrictive measures.

Sources: Crisis24