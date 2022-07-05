Amba fighters will give shocking response to Yaoundé offensives

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government (IG) says Ambazonia Self Defense Groups will soon deliver a shocking response to the ongoing French Cameroun military operations in Manyu and Ndian County as they constitute a flagrant violation of Southern Cameroons sovereignty.

Dabney Yerima told the Southern Cameroons war cabinet late on Sunday that Amba fighters will give a crushing response to Yaoundé within the next few weeks in Manyu, Ndian and Lebialem.

Yerima said the IG can no longer stand idly by in the face of attacks and violations carried out against the people of Southern Cameroons in Mamfe, Mundemba and Fontem.

Dabney Yerima went on to say that most Francophone military commanders deployed to Southern Cameroons by the Biya regime have created fake armed groups and are using them to terrorize the local population.

The Southern Cameroons exiled leader highlighted the nasty role currently being played by the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church and sounded a note of caution to Southern Cameroons clerics to continue to be prophetic voices of the suffering people.

By Enowtaku Ebanghatabi Christelle