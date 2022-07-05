Dion Ngute, Atanga Nji, Paul Tasong and Co cannot even dream of holding a CPDM rally in Ambazonia

The Chairman and Editor-In-Chief of the Cameroon Concord News Group says holding a CPDM rally is beyond the Dion Ngute administration’s wildest dream.

“Dion Ngute, Atanga Nji, Paul Tasong and the other pro Yaoundé clowns cannot even dream of staging a CPDM rally in Southern Cameroons and they should know that even if they dare in their dreams they certainly will not wake from that dream,” the Right Hon. Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai said during Concord’s July editorial meeting on Sunday.

Amba fighters have repeatedly warned all Southern Cameroons CPDM elites of a crushing response should they dare hold pro Biya political rallies in Southern Cameroons.

Recently, a renowned Amba commander General No Pity warned that Southern Cameroons fighters will take the war deep inside French Cameroun if Francophone army soldiers continue to kill innocent Southern Cameroons citizens.

Political uncertainty has been haunting the Biya Francophone regime for the past five years, making it impossible for the 89-year-old leader to form a new cabinet.

By Isong Asu