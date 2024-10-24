Amba Crisis: Over 50% of displaced people in the Central Region are unemployed

A survey by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), commissioned by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), shows that more than 50% of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Central region of Cameroon are unemployed. These individuals fled the violence caused by Boko Haram and the Anglophone separatist conflict.

“Less than half of the working-age IDP population (38%) is economically active. This trend is more noticeable among men (47%) than women (31%). Although unemployment rates are high among IDPs, women are more affected than men,” the report states.

The document also reveals that among those IDPs who are employed, about 70%, regardless of gender, have found jobs in the private, non-agricultural sector. On average, 13% work in households (11% of men and 15% of women), 7% in public administration (6% of men and 8% of women), and 5% in the agricultural sector.

Despite the high unemployment rates, the report highlights that 93% of IDPs in the Central region have access to electricity. “It is remarkable that almost all IDP households have access to electricity from the public distribution network,” the INS notes.

Source: Business in Cameroon