France to increase student visas for Cameroonians

France plans to issue around 4,300 visas to Cameroonian students this year, a 10% increase compared to 2023. Thierry Marchand, France’s ambassador to Cameroon, called this “excellent news.”

“Issuing student visas is a very important part of the relationship between France and Cameroon,” he told the press last week.

The French diplomat also said France aims to issue even more visas in 2025. To help with this, embassy teams will be at the “Salon pour la promotion des études en France” (Sapef) event in Yaoundé and Douala this October. Marchand emphasized that Sapef is a chance to give Cameroonian students more information about how to apply for visas.

In addition, the French embassy has announced the opening of Campus France desks at several universities across the country. These desks allow students to start their immigration process right on campus, making it easier and saving them time.

Beyond student visas, Thierry Marchand also announced that the total number of visas issued in 2024 could increase by 30% compared to the previous year. This aligns with his goal, since he arrived in Cameroon at the end of 2022, to make the visa process easier. This task has been given to TLSContact, and he proudly noted that the wait for an appointment is now no longer than 15 days.

Source: Sbbc