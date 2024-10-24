Biya Regime: Public wage bill to rise to CFA1.8 trillion by 2027

Cameroon’s state personnel expenses, which include salaries and benefits for public workers, are expected to reach CFA1,815.6 billion by 2027, according to the Ministry of Finance’s projections. This reflects an increase of CFA327.8 billion compared to the CFA1,487.8 billion outlined in the revised 2024 budget.

Government data show a steady rise in this spending category starting in 2025, with expenses projected at CFA1,663.4 billion, rising to CFA1,726.8 billion in 2026, and reaching CFA1,815.6 billion in 2027.

The increase occurs despite ongoing measures to rationalize recruitment within the civil service, aimed at controlling the state’s wage bill. The government has also been implementing a policy to clean up the payroll by removing personnel who are listed fraudulently or receiving unjustified benefits.

However, the projected increase in spending can be explained by recent government decisions. These include a 5% salary adjustment for civil servants in both 2023 and 2024, along with an increase in the monthly family allowance from CFA2,800 to CFA4,500 per child. These measures were introduced to help mitigate the impact of the fuel price hikes in 2023 and 2024.

In addition to these salary adjustments, the Ministry of Finance highlighted that the government has accelerated the gradual settlement of salary arrears, further contributing to the rise in personnel expenses.

