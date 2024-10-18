After Biya, Niat and Atangana: Cavaye Djibril heading to Europe for treatment

After Marcel Niat Njifenji, the Senate President and Paul Biya, the country’s president, it seems Cavaye Djibril, the House Speaker is also heading to Europe for treatment.

The National Assembly Speaker has been drinking and smoking for decades, and his recklessness has caught with him, delivering health issues which are now threatening to send him to his ancestors.

It seems all senior government officials of the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime are down with terrible illnesses.

Even Atangana Clément, the Constitutional Council President, is also very ill. Cavaye Djibril is supposed to inform Atangana Clément of a vacancy as Biya has been out of the country for more than 40 days and none of them is healthy to do their job.

Cameroon is the only country in the world where all its leaders are very old and sick but none is willing to leave power.

Currently, the country’s president, Paul Biya, is in Geneva receiving treatment for multiple illnesses and Niat, the Senate President, is in France following a long and unknown health problem.

The country’s economy is as ill as its leaders and many young Cameroonians are looking outwards for opportunities as their economy goes through serious issues.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai