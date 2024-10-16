Biya’s Health: Air Ambulance lands in Yaoundé

A source has informed Cameroon Intelligence Report that a Luxembourg Air Ambulance, a Bombadier Challenger 605, departed on October 16, 2024 from Paris Le Bourget Airport (LBG) at exactly 12:17pm and landed in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s political capital at 5:23pm.

The source however added that it was unclear who was onboard the Air Ambulance. Other sources have just intimated that the air ambulance might be in Yaoundé to pick up another sick person as most of Cameroon’s political leaders are very sick and senile.

A source close to the national assembly has said that the Speaker, Cavaye Djibril, is also sick and might be the person the Air Ambulance will be taking to France.

The source added that the Air Ambulance took off from Paris and not from Geneva.

This is a developing story and Cameroon Concord News Group has informed its correspondents in Cameroon to work their sources for things to become clearer by tomorrow morning.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai