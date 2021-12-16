Africa Cup of Nations: Yerima says military drill at Nsimalen airport won’t provide French Cameroun with security

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government has dismissed the Biya regime recent military drill at the Yaoundé Nsimalen International airport saying that football teams and fans coming into the divided Cameroon in January will face one of the capabilities the Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards have developed.

The Ambazonia Interim Government says no military drill can bring security and safety for French Cameroun and football teams including football fans. Yaoundé recently staged a security drill at the Yaoundé Nsimalen International airport in a bid to inform international public opinion that the Biya administration was more than ready to host the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Dabney Yerima said the Nsimalen drill represents a French Cameroun retreat and its weak points. Yerima noted that Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards will take the war of liberation deep inside French Cameroun during the Africa Cup of Nations as Amba fighters continue to improve their strategic capabilities.

Yerima also observed that the Nsimalen drill was a message to the Sawa people in French Cameroun that Biya and his gang only care about Centre and South regions.

For Southern Cameroonians living in Ground Zero, Vice President Dabney Yerima opined that the Nsimalen drill is a confirmation that they live in Africa’s largest open-air prison known in Yaoundé as South West and North West regions.

By Chi Prudence Asong with files from Isong Asu