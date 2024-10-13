Africa Cup of Nations: Chipolopolo Boys of Zambia are in Yaoundé

The Chipolopolo Boys are in Yaoundé, Cameroon, ahead of Tuesday’s Group G Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Chad.

The team is without the services of about six key players.

The Chipolopolo boys will be hoping to make amends from Friday’s disappointing barren draw against Chad at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola.

The two sides will clash at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium at 15:00 hours, which is 16:00 hours Central African Time.

Zambia has four points from three games and standing second in Group G, while Chad has two points on third position.

League leaders Ivory Coast opened a five-point lead at the top of Group G after they defeated Sierra Leone 4-1 on Friday.

Sierra Leone is rooted at the bottom of the group, with just a point.

