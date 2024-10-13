Harris challenges Trump by issuing medical report showing she is in ‘excellent health’

Democratic White House candidate Kamala Harris is in “excellent health” and fit for the presidency, according to a medical report published by the White House Saturday, as she challenged rival Donald Trump to publish his own health records.

“Vice President Harris remains in excellent health,” her physician Joshua Simmons said in the report, adding that she “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

Speaking to reporters on Saturday ahead of a trip to North Carolina, Harris called Trump’s unwillingness to publish his records “a further example of his lack of transparency.”

“It’s obvious that his team at least, does not want the American people to see everything about who he is… and whether or not he is actually fit to do the job of being president of the United States,” she said.

But as Harris ramped up pressure for details on the physical health and mental acuity of the 78-year-old Trump, the former president’s campaign pushed back.

The Republican candidate is also “in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief,” it said in a statement, and charged that Harris lacked his strength to lead the country.

‘Unremarkable’ exam

Harris’s most recent physical exam, conducted in April, was “unremarkable,” according to Simmons.

In the detailed report, her physician noted that Harris suffers from seasonal allergies and hives, which are managed by non-prescription as well as prescription medications. The vice president is also slightly nearsighted and wears contact lenses, the report said.

Trump became the oldest presidential nominee from a major political party in US history after 81-year-old President Joe Biden withdrew from the White House race in July. Harris is 59.

Biden passed the torch to Harris after a disastrous debate against Trump raised concerns in the Democratic Party about his own mental sharpness.

But Trump’s age has not appeared to be a deal-breaker for voters, as polls show a knife-edge battle with Harris in the November 5 presidential election.

‘Confused’

Harris’s campaign drew attention to a recent series of articles in The New York Times that raised concerns about Trump’s failure to disclose basic information about his health.

The newspaper has also published an analysis of Trump’s language showing that his speeches are increasingly long and “confused,” and include vulgarities—a trend seen by experts as a possible sign of cognitive decline.

Trump has continued to insist he is fit for office, and on Saturday, his campaign republished statements from his former White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, that were released following the July assassination attempt on Trump in which a bullet grazed his right ear.

In the statement dated July 26, Jackson, who is now a Republican congressman from Texas, said Trump was doing “extremely well” and “rapidly recovering” from the wound.

Trump’s campaign also circulated a note from another doctor who examined Trump in September 2023. Bruce Aronwald, a physician who is reportedly a longtime member of one of Trump’s golf clubs, declared the former president to be in “excellent” health, while providing few details about the exam.

Trump’s campaign said he had maintained “an extremely busy and active campaign schedule unlike any other in political history,” and asserted that Harris’s campaign schedule showed her to be “wholly unqualified to be President of the United States.”

Trump’s personal and White House doctors have at times made seemingly exaggerated claims about his health.

In 2015, as Trump was running for the presidency, his doctor Harold Bornstein declared that he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” And Jackson said in 2018 that with a better diet Trump could live to be 200.

If Trump wins the election in November, he would be 82 at the end of his second term.

Source: AFP