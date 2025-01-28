AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS: Cameroon drawn in Group F alongside Côte d’Ivoire

The 24 teams qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have learned their fates following the group stage draw held on Monday in Rabat. The tournament is set to take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, and promises high-stakes matchups. Cameroon finds itself in a challenging Group F, where it will face defending champions Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, and Mozambique.

The most anticipated clash in this group is undoubtedly the showdown between Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire. Their last encounter took place during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on November 16, 2021, when the Indomitable Lions secured a narrow 1-0 victory. However, this rematch comes with a different set of circumstances.

Cameroon’s assistant coach, Martin Ndtoungou Mpile, expressed confidence despite the group’s apparent difficulty. He stated that matches against Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon are familiar territory for the team. “We’re not starting as underdogs in this group. On the contrary, these are matchups we’ve known for a long time: Cameroon-Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon-Gabon. But it’s going to be tough. Now we need to prepare well. A strong mentality is essential to win the AFCON,” he said on public television.

On the Côte d’Ivoire side, Serge Aurier, captain of the Elephants, reacted to the draw with anticipation for intense matches in Group F. The former PSG defender acknowledged the challenges posed by all opponents, particularly Cameroon. “It will be difficult. Against Cameroon, we know those matches are tough. What makes Africa proud today is that all teams have improved. So, we can’t talk about just one standout team; it’s about the whole group. We just hope to get out of the group. We know our strength when we advance past the group stage, and based on what we showed in the last AFCON, we know what to do to go all the way,” he commented after the draw.

Cameroon topped Group J in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, bouncing back after an early elimination in the Round of 16 during the last tournament held in Côte d’Ivoire. Facing Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Namibia in their qualifying group, the Indomitable Lions finished first with 14 points (four wins, two draws, and no losses), five points ahead of Zimbabwe, which claimed the second qualifying spot. Cameroon scored eight goals and conceded just two during the campaign. Maintaining this level of performance will be crucial for their success in the upcoming competition.

Source: Sbbc