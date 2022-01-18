Africa Cup of Nations: CAF boss Motsepe donates $200,000  to a church in Mvog-Ada, Yaounde

The President of the Confederation of African Football, (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe has donated $200,000(Sh440 million) to the Catholic church in Yaounde on behalf of the Motsepe Foundation.

The South African billionaire, who is overseeing the organisation of the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, (Afcon), announced the donation during a mass he attended at the St Joseph Anglophone Parish of the Catholic church in Mvog-Ada, Yaounde on Sunday.

The continental football chief was accompanied by the CAF Secretary General, Veron Mosengo-Omba.Motsepe said it was an honour to attend the church service that was officiated by the Archbishop of Yaounde, His Grace Jean Mbarga.

“For the Catholic church in Cameroon, the Motsepe Foundation will donate $ 200,000,” Motsepe announced, throwing close to a thousand worshippers into excitement.The CAF boss clarified that the cash was not from the continental football body, but from the Motsepe Foundation.

Archbishop Jean Mbarga had earlier led an interreligious service to pray for peace for the duration of the tourney that will run till February 6.

“I am excited to hear that the Bishop organised prayers for the success of the competition in his Basilica,” Motsepe said.During the interreligious service at the Mary Queen of the Apostles Basilica in Yaounde on January 5, Archbishop Jean Mbarga described football and the current competition as a veritable source of unity to the people of Cameroon.

And in what looked like a repetition, perhaps for emphasis, the Archbishop of Yaounde again restated in his homily on Sunday that football is the sport which easily unites Cameroonians.He then prayed for a hitch-free organization of the football fiesta.

“It is a privilege to have you pray together with us,” Archbishop Jean Mbarga told the CAF president and SG before invoking the Holy Spirit to guide and direct the CAF leaders and especially for the success of the ongoing tournament—Motsepe’s first since he became CAF president last year.

Source: The Citizen