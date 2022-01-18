Ambazonia Interim Gov’t blasts international silence on French Cameroun Africa Cup of Nations crimes

The Southern Cameroons Department of Foreign Affairs has condemned the international community including FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the silence on crimes against humanity being committed by Francophone army soldiers in British Southern Cameroons.

The Ambazonia Department of Foreign Affairs, in a statement released on Tuesday, said the brutal La Republique regime and its backers in Paris, were racing against time using the Africa Cup of Nations to implement its French colonial settlement plans in the entire British Southern Cameroons as part of attempts to distort historical realities and keep the people of Southern Cameroons under French Cameroun dominance forever.

The statement signed jointly by Vice President Dabney Yerima and Professor Carlson Anyangwe said such bids were meant to serve French geo-political and colonial interests in the Gulf of Guinea and is intended to shut the door on the establishment of an independent and sovereign British Southern Cameroons state with Buea as its capital.

The Southern Cameroons Department of Foreign Affairs noted that French Cameroun troops deployed to Southern Cameroons recently due to the Africa Cup of Nations have targeted innocent Southern Cameroons civilian population particularly those in the rural areas.

The Yerima-Anyangwe statement then denounced the deliberate silence maintained by the international community over French Cameroun crimes in Buea, Bamenda and Limbe which includes ethnic cleansing, the killing of an SDF Senator as well as malicious repressive measures against the people of Southern Cameroons.

The Ambazonia Interim Government held in the statement that Yaoundé is fully and primarily responsible for ongoing violations and crimes in the entire Southern Cameroons.

By Isong Asu in London