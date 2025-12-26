Breaking News

AFCON 2025: Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Algeria deliver

Defending champions Ivory Coast made a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Wednesday, edging past Mozambique with a 1-0 victory. Set to face the Elephants on Sunday, Cameroon also got off to a strong start with a 1-0 victory over Gabon. Algeria, meanwhile, cruised to a convincing 3-0 win over Sudan, inspired by a standout performance from Riyad Mahrez.

While Ivory Coast and Cameroon share top spot in Group F, Algeria lead Group E ahead of Burkina Faso. The Stallions pulled off a dramatic comeback against Equatorial Guinea, turning the game on its head deep into stoppage time in a thrilling encounter.

Source: France 24

