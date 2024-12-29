47 killed as plane crash lands in South Korea

At least 47 people are killed after a plane flying from Thailand crash lands in southwestern South Korea.

The aircraft that belonged to Jeju Air, South Korea’s largest low-cost airline, had departed from Bangkok on Saturday, carrying 175 passengers and six crewmembers.

Flight 7C 2216 suffered the tragedy at the airport in Muan County, just after 9 a.m. local time Sunday (7 p.m. ET Saturday).

The plane was consumed in a blaze after being slammed onto the runway and crashed into a wall after its landing gear reportedly failed to fully open.

The country’s official Yonhap News Agency cited possible collision with a bird as the reason behind the disaster.

After hitting the runway, the aircraft crashed into a wall.

Firefighters were said to be attempting to rescue 23 passengers, who were in the tail section of the wreckage.

South Korea’s emergency office said that two people among the passengers, who included two Thai nationals, had been safely rescued.

Acting President Choi Sung-mok ordered an all-out rescue effort, his office said.

Source: Presstv