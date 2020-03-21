Germany: Munich streets nearly deserted as Bavaria enforces full lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak

Munich’s iconic Marienplatz was filmed empty of people on Saturday, as the newly introduced anti-coronavirus measures, such as the restriction of leaving one’s home, came into full effect at midnight, as Bavaria tightened the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

On Friday, March 20, Bavarian Minister President Markus Soeder announced an almost complete shutdown of public life, going into effect for at least two weeks from Friday. Bavaria would be the first German state to impose a lockdown due to the current crisis.

As of Friday, according to the Robert Koch Institute, there are around 17,000 confirmed cases in Germany, with 48 fatalities.

(Source: Ruptly)






