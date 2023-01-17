Zangaléwa: Founder and lead singer, dies at 71

Jean Paul Zé Bella from the Zangalewa group passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

According to reports, Zangalewa’s group’s founder and leader, who is well known for the hit song “Zamina Mina Mina,” passed away from lung cancer. He was 71 years old.

Zé Bella died in the military hospital in Yaoundé, the nation’s capital.

Artist-musician Johnny Tezano claimed that Zé Bella had been battling lung cancer for several years. The news was also confirmed by various other artists online.

Who was Jean Paul Zé Bella

Ze Bella was the music artist of the band of the famous song Zamina mina (Zangaléwa)”. It is a 1986 hit song, sung by a Makossa group from Cameroon.

He was the famous author of Waka Waka. It was remixed by Shakira, the Waka Waka, the Official 2010 FIFA World Cup Song.

Ze Bella was the leader of the defunct group. He declared that while they were proud that a “world music icon” Shakira had remixed their song as the World Cup anthem, they nonetheless expected to be properly credited and adequately compensated.

Ze Bella Cause of Death

Ze Bella cause of death was lung cancer. Singer and drummer, Ze Bella who was born on 23 July 1952 in Sangmélima, Cameroon sadly passed away. He was a member of the Golden Sounds group.

Zamina mina (Zangaléwa) was the famous song released by Golden Sounds group. Following the widespread success, the group changed its name to Zangaléwa as a result of the song’s popularity.

During World War II, the majority of the band members served in the Cameroonian Army.

Source: Ngnews247