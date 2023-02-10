Yerima says crisis-hit Biya French Cameroun regime doomed to disintegrate and decay

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government, denouncing the murder of General Transporter of Greater Meme Area recently by French Cameroun army soldiers says the crisis-stricken Biya French Cameroun regime is doomed to degenerate and decay.

In a press statement released on Thursday, Comrade Dabney Yerima said the vexatious measures by the occupying Francophone troops against Southern Cameroons Self Defense groups will fail to avert its imminent collapse.

“For a 40-year-old criminal regime beset with an array of domestic crises including the assassination of two journalists and two prominent lawyers in a week and facing a Southern Cameroons uprising on multiple fronts, vexatious moves against Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards will be of no avail,” Vice President Dabney Yerima stated.

“Decline and disintegration are inherent in the nature of the bogus Biya French Cameroun regime” Vice President Yerima furthered.

The Yaoundé criminal regime’s aggression in rural areas of Southern Cameroons has assumed alarming proportions recently with a spate of military raids and targeted attacks resulting in the cold-blooded killing of a number of young Southern Cameroonians in Akwaya, Menchum, Meme and Bui.

The Biya Francophone regime regularly carries out raids on various towns and villages in Southern Cameroons on the pretext of detaining what it calls “separatists fighters”. These raids usually trigger violent confrontations with armed Southern Cameroons Self Defense Groups.

Dabney Yerima in the communiqué condemned the brutal aggression of French Cameroun soldiers against Southern Cameroons women in rural areas in Ndian, Kupe Muanenguba and Mezam after a report by the Ambazonian Intelligence Services said that girls were assaulted and beaten violently.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai