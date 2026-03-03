Yaoundé urges citizens in Middle East to exercise caution amid Iran-US war

Cameroon on March 1 urged its citizens in the Middle East to exercise caution as security conditions deteriorate amid escalating clashes involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

In a statement, Felix Mbayu, Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations, called on Cameroonians in the region to remain highly vigilant and strictly comply with security directives issued by local authorities.

The warning follows what the government described as a worsening security situation marked by airstrikes, intensified military operations and retaliatory attacks involving several countries in the Gulf.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated in recent days into direct confrontation. Washington and Israel have carried out airstrikes on Iranian territory. In response, Tehran launched missile attacks against Israel and several Gulf states hosting U.S. military facilities, including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The escalation has shifted the crisis from diplomatic tensions to open conflict, raising concerns about broader regional instability. The presence of foreign military bases, energy infrastructure and key shipping routes has heightened risks for Gulf states and expatriate communities.

Yaounde advised its nationals to follow local emergency instructions, limit non-essential travel and observe any temporary restrictions imposed by authorities. The ministry also urged citizens to remain calm and maintain regular contact with Cameroonian diplomatic missions.

Cameroon said its embassies in Tel Aviv and Riyadh, which also covers Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Cairo, remain operational, along with its consulates general in Jeddah and Dubai.

A crisis monitoring unit has been activated in Yaounde to provide continuous oversight of developments, coordinate diplomatic responses and serve as a contact point for families in Cameroon. Dedicated telephone numbers and an email address have been made available.

Cameroonian authorities did not comment on the substance of the conflict but said their priority is the protection of nationals in a highly volatile security environment.

Source: Business in Cameroon