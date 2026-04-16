Iran says US breach of commitments main obstacle to peace

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has said that repeated breaches of commitments by the United States and Israel remain the main obstacle to establishing lasting peace and security in the region, while affirming the Islamic Republic’s resolve to stay united with the Axis of Resistance until complete victory.

In a meeting with Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir on Thursday in Tehran, Qalibaf reiterated that developing comprehensive relations with neighboring countries is a stable and decisive policy of the Islamic Republic.

“This policy holds particular importance with our friendly and brotherly country, Pakistan, due to the deep bonds between our two nations and the aligned policies of our governments,” he said.

Qalibaf emphasized that the Islamic Republic seeks genuine, comprehensive peace for Iran and the entire region.

“I hope those who started the war and are now desperately seeking to stop it will truly end their past distrust-building behaviors through their actions and deeds,” he added.

While underlining Iran’s determination to achieve complete peace and security, Qalibaf noted that “the other side always prevents the results of these efforts with its breach of commitment.”

Source: Presstv