Iran closed Strait of Hormuz as US maintains blockade

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy says Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz after the United States chose to maintain its blockade of the Islamic Republic’s ports in violation of the conditions of the ongoing ceasefire.

In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC Navy noted that the Islamic Republic had decided to allow non-military vessels to transit through the strategic waterway along a specific corridor designated by Tehran after the ceasefire was announced.

“However, due to the violation of the ceasefire conditions, and as the American adversary has not lifted the naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed as of this evening until this blockade is removed,” the Corps said.

Accordingly, the IRGC warned that no vessel should make any movement from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman to approach the strait, the statement added.

Such movement, it added, would be considered “cooperation with the enemy, and the violating vessel will be targeted.”

The statement, meanwhile, asserted that the IRGC’s Navy remains the only official authority as far as the affairs governing the waterway were concerned.

“Statements made by the US president regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf have no validity,” it stated.

Source: Presstv