Yaoundé to pay CFA6.5bn to residents affected by Chad Power Line Project

Cameroon is preparing to compensate residents affected by the Cameroon-Chad Power Interconnection Project (Pirect). In the coming days, ten people in Batschenga, located in the Central region, will receive around CFA65 million for properties that will be destroyed during the project. In total, the government has allocated about CFA6.5 billion to compensate all residents impacted along the power line route, according to official sources.

These details were shared on October 14, 2024, during a workshop in Yaoundé that marked the official launch of the Pirect project. The workshop focused on the additional financing provided by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). Among the goals of the meeting was to outline IsDB’s financial procedures, including how funds will be disbursed electronically.

With a contribution of CFA80.5 billion from IsDB, the funds will be used for several key elements. These include constructing four new power substations, supporting projects for women and youth in the areas affected by the project, creating a technical library for power transmission, and building 566 km of transmission lines to the Chad border. It will also provide electricity to 409 communities along the route, according to Sonatrel, the company leading the project.

In addition to IsDB, several international partners are helping fund the project, which is expected to cost CFA557.5 billion in total. The World Bank, African Development Bank (CFA169.2 billion), and the European Union (CFA19.7 billion) are all involved. Set for completion in 2027, the project will turn Cameroon into Central Africa’s top electricity exporter, supplying Chad with 100 MW of power from the Nachtigal Dam, which has a capacity of 420 MW.

