Yaoundé: Professor Titus Edzoa willing to head transition government

Former Secretary General at the presidency of the republic Professor Titus Edzoa expressed his willingness to lead a transition government in the event President Biya agrees to step down.

Edzoa, however, maintained he will not support another mandate for President Biya in the next presidential race.

Professor Titus Edzoa told Equinox TV that any change in the government should be made under constitutional processes.

“Should there be a transition government and I am asked to serve the Cameroonian people solely for transition purposes, I would agree to lead,” Edzoa said.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai