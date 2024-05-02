Yaounde: Dion Ngute discusses upcoming S.Korea-Africa summit with visiting Minister Kang

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kang In-sun has met with Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute in the Central African country and discussed an upcoming leaders’ summit of South Korea and African nations, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Kang’s courtesy call on Dion Ngute on Tuesday (local time) came during her weeklong two-nation trip as a presidential envoy to the continent this week that also took her to Senegal.

In the meeting, Kang highlighted that the South Korea-Africa summit, set for June 4-5 in Seoul, will serve as a chance for the two countries to significantly boost bilateral cooperation and asked for Cameroon’s support and participation in the gathering.

Kang also expressed expectations that the cooperation with Cameroon will continue to deepen in a wide range of areas, as it has in ICT, health care, agriculture and job training, through robust high-level talks and other exchanges.

Kang separately met with Cameroon’s presidential chief of staff, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, and acting Foreign Minister Oumarou Chinmoun.

In Cameroon, Kang also had a meeting with South Korean officials from the state aid agency, KOICA, and those from other development aid nonprofit organizations.

