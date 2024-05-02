Cameroon sees modest rise in electricity access, rural disparity remains

Access to electricity in Cameroon showed a modest increase from 58.4% in 2014 to 60.2% in 2021, according to findings from the 5th Cameroonian Household Survey (Ecam5) released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on April 26. However, the report highlights a glaring gap between urban and rural electrification rates.

While urban areas boast an access rate of 87.6%, rural zones lag significantly at only 28.4%. This contrast underscores the pronounced electrification disparity between cities and the countryside, leaving rural populations the most disadvantaged in this sector. To address this inequality, Cameroon has initiated electrification efforts tailored specifically to rural areas.

One notable project includes the solar electrification of 1,000 localities across the country, spearheaded by the Chinese firm Huawei since 2016. Quoting the latest World Bank figures, Amine Homman Ludiye, the CEO of Eneo, assessed Cameroon’s electrification rate at 67% in an interview with Investir au Cameroun in April 2024. He pointed out that this indicates significant room for improvement for the electricity distributor. “It’s rare for a company to know it has a guaranteed 33% growth opportunity, which it could exploit if given the means,” he remarked.

Source: Business in Cameroon