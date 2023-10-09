A senior Southern Cameroons scholar has said that the United Republic of Cameroon project has failed.

“Day-by-day it is becoming evident that British Southern Cameroons is irreversibly transitioning into Africa’s newest state. The French backed Francophone domination equation does not work in Southern Cameroons anymore, and the old ENAM order that used to serve the interests of French Cameroun political elites has been brushed to one side,” Professor Carlson Anyangwe told Cameroon Concord News on Sunday.

The renowned academic noted that the project to Francophonenize British Southern Cameroons has failed and thanks to the brave Southern Cameroons self defense forces, the criminal activities of the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé have been unmasked.

Elsewhere in his Cameroon Concord News remarks, Professor Carlson Anyangwe noted that Southern Cameroonians have opened up a new chapter of resisting the French backed French Cameroun regime in La Republique du Cameroun.

Seven years into a deadly separatist conflict in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions, hopes of finding a negotiated settlement seem more distant than ever as both the government and Ambazonia restoration fighters dig in, according to civil society activists.

It’s a conflict marked by spikes of extreme violence that invariably target civilians.

Rights groups accuse both the security forces and secessionist fighters of serious abuses that include extrajudicial killings, rape, kidnapping, and torture.

The root of the conflict is the central government’s historical marginalisation of the two English-speaking regions, the Northwest and Southwest, home to about 20 percent of the population.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai