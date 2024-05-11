Football: Mbappe announces he will leave Paris St-Germain

France striker Kylian Mbappe says he will leave Paris St-Germain at the end of the season.

Mbappe, 25, announced the decision in a video released on his social media, external accounts.

“I’ve always said that I would speak with you when the time comes,” Mbappe said.

“It’s my last year at Paris St-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.”

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires in June and BBC Sport reported in February that he has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid in the summer.

The World Cup winner is PSG’s record goalscorer with 255 goals and will play his final home game at the Parc des Princes against Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday at 20:00 BST.

After that PSG have away fixtures at Nice (15 May) and Metz (19 May) before the French Cup final against Lyon at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on 25 May.

Paris-born Mbappe, who joined PSG from Monaco for £165.7m in August 2017, said the club helped him “grow as a player” and “grow as a man as well”.

He added: “It’s a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world.

“It allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history, some of the greatest champions.

“It’s hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that. But I think I needed this, a new challenge, after seven years.”

Source: BBC