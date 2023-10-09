Israeli major compares attack to 9/11: ‘They got us’

In the last few hours, two senior members of the Israeli military have compared Saturday’s attacks from Gaza to the 9/11 attacks on the US.

“This is our 9/11,” spokesman Major Nir Dinar said. “They got us.”

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus also compared the Hamas attacks to major attacks in America.

“This could be a 9/11 and and a Pearl Harbor wrapped into one,” he said.

“It is, by far, the worst day in Israeli history. Never before have so many Israelis been killed by one single thing let alone enemy activity on one day.”

Source: BBC