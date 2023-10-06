Southern Cameroons Crisis: Barrister Akere Muna should put up or shut up

Cameroon Concord News Group chief correspondent Nelly Epupa has said that the Biya Francophone regime in French Cameroun has detained more than 4000 Southern Cameroonians since the outbreak of the conflict in 2006.

Nelly Epupa who headed undercover operations for the Cameroon Intelligence Report said during our October editorial meeting on Thursday that the Francophone dominated government has persisted in detaining English speaking Cameroonians from all segments of the society including Roman Catholic clerics.

Ms Epupa further noted that several children, girls and women had been among those detained by French speaking Cameroon army soldiers deployed to Southern Cameroons. 37 women had to give birth in detention under very difficult conditions.

Nelly Epupa added that several Anglophone academics, journalists and staff from civil society organizations had been arrested.

She wondered aloud why the renowned Barrister Akere Muna recently failed to focus his attention on the remarkable increase in high profile detentions but instead commented on a minor issue in Guzang.

According to the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government, about 90% of Southern Cameroonians detained in French Cameroun suffer from chronic diseases.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai