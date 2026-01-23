Yaoundé:  MP Laurentine Koa Mfegue, 10th legislature’s oldest lawmaker dies

Laurentine Koa Mfegue, a member of parliament for the Mefou-et-Afamba constituency in the Center region, died on January 22. Since the start of the current legislature in March 2020, she had held the position of dean of the National Assembly as its oldest member.

A ruling CPDM lawmaker, Koa Mfegue had represented Mefou-et-Afamba since 2013. Before entering parliament, she served as mayor of Soa, the department’s second-largest town, a post she held from 2002.

Her tenure in the National Assembly was marked by strong and often outspoken addresses delivered at the opening of the March parliamentary sessions, a role assigned by law to the oldest sitting lawmaker. From the podium, she regularly reviewed major national issues and did not hesitate to criticize both opposition figures and members of her own party.

Several lawmakers paid tribute following the announcement of her death. Cabral Libii, a lawmaker from the PCRN party, said he had recently worked with her during parliamentary discussions on the protection of women’s rights, recalling her insistence on the role of the National Assembly in advancing those rights.

Another tribute came from MP Nourane Fosting, who said she learned “with immense sadness” of the passing of the Assembly’s dean.

With her death, Laurentine Koa Mfegue becomes the 19th lawmaker to die since the beginning of the 10th legislature in 2020. All deceased MPs were members of the ruling party, which initially held 139 of the Assembly’s 180 seats.

The lawmakers who have died during the 10th legislature are: Harouna Bougue (July 22, 2020); Saraou Bernadette (August 9, 2020); Yacouba Yaya (December 13, 2020); Prince Ange Gilbert Mikody (March 24, 2021); Djibril Kaou (February 13, 2021); Emilia Monjowa Lifaka (April 20, 2021); Ngo Yetna Marinette Mbeleg (May 24, 2021); Ngahane Isaac (August 1, 2021); Ngobo Zogo (August 16, 2021); Fadimatou Sambo (March 20, 2022); Bienvenu Tak (December 22, 2022); Mamouda Ali (January 15, 2023); Ndongo Essomba (March 17, 2023); Isabelle Silikam (June 23, 2023); Antoinette Nganbaye (October 2, 2023); Margueritte Abomo Fama (November 10, 2023); Memouna Mahamat (May 15, 2024); Abe Micheal Ndra (October 12, 2024); and Laurentine Koa Mfegue (January 22, 2026).

