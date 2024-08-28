Yaoundé: Missing activist found in jail with signs of torture

A Cameroonian social media activist and government critic who disappeared last month has been located in a security cell of the military court in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital, with signs of torture, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday.

His lawyers believe the activist, known as Steve Akam, was extrajudicially returned to Cameroon from Gabon, where he had been living for the past decade. They gained access to him in custody in Yaoundé and found him partially paralysed with severe visual impairments, the international rights group said.

Akam, an outspoken critic of President Paul Biya’s administration, was last seen in a video circulated online that showed him handcuffed and surrounded by Cameroonian police near the border with Gabon.

He is better known by his social media profile Ramon Cotta on TikTok, which has over 30,000 followers. In a recent video, he accuses Biya of pursuing a war in Cameroon’s anglophone regions in order to remain in power.

Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Sahel researcher at Human Rights Watch, said Akam “may already have lost his sight and ability to walk properly as a result of torture, so prompt action is immediately needed”.

She called on Cameroon to provide medical treatment and investigate the signs of torture. Cameroon’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters