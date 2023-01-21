Yaoundé: Minister of Mines dies out of undisclosed illness

Cameroon’s Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development died on Saturday out of an undisclosed illness.

Two government sources hinted Cameroon Intelligence Report that he chaired a crucial meeting and received the Italian ambassador a day before he was rushed to the CNPS hospital where he died shortly after despite the so-called specialist treatment.

Gabriel Dodo Ndoke, a native of Kady in the East Region made his entry into the Biya government in January 2019 aged 48 and was painted as the youngest cabinet minister in the Ndion Ngute administration.

By Rita Akana