Yaoundé military deployments will never break Ambazonia resolve

The Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) has lashed out at the Biya French Cameroun regime’s massive deployment of Francophone army soldiers in Southern Cameroons, insisting that it will not hinder the Federal Republic of Ambazonia’s resolve to gain complete and total independence.

Vice President Dabney Yerima declared in remarks on Saturday that Amba fighters ambushed a French Cameroun gendarmerie convoy at Mbessi and killed a serviceman identified as Ajoliva Akembe who moonlighted as Brigade Commander of the French Cameroun operated Mile 4-Nkwen Gendarmerie Brigade.

Yerima observed that Southern Cameroonians would never leave their homeland despite the cruel military deployments by the French Cameroun occupying regime in Yaoundé.

Army deployments into Southern Cameroons by the Biya French Cameroun regime have been on the rise recently, leading to the killing, injuring and detention of several Ambazonians.

Vice President Dabney Yerima further emphasized that Yaoundé has expanded its marginalization policy of retiring several highly placed Southern Cameroonians in the Francophone dominated Cameroonian public service including the military.

By Isong Asu with files from Chi Prudence Asong