African Development Bank: Cameroonian Jacques Edjangue is VP for People and Talent Management

Cameroonian Jacques Edjangue has been confirmed Thursday as the Vice President for People and Talent Management of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group. Since June 20, 2022, Edjangue had held the same position but as an interim, after stepping down as Acting Director of the Human Resources Management Department and the Language Services Department.

Jacques Edjangué holds an MBA from Colorado State University, USA, a degree in English Literature from the University of East Anglia, UK, and a degree in Leadership and Negotiation from Harvard University, USA. He holds two Master’s degrees from the University of Buea in Cameroon, one in interpretation and the other in translation. He also holds a Master’s degree in Afro-American literature from the University of Yaoundé I.

Before joining the AfDB 21 years ago, Jacques Edjangué headed the language and conference services of the Secretariat of the International Panel of Eminent Personalities, set up by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union. He was also the personal interpreter for Ketumile Masire, former President of Botswana and facilitator of the peace process in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Appointed deputy director and deputy permanent representative at the Organisation internationale de la francophonie (OIF) in 2000, he represented the OIF at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He has 28 years of experience in multinational institutions.

Source: Business in Cameroon